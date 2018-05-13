Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Churches to have investments that will reduce financial burdens on their members and boost evangelism.

The Governor made the call on Sunday during the 3rd Session of the 14th Synod of Asaba Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion held at St. Philips Anglican Church, Asaba.

“I am glad that some churches are looking at alternative ways of generating funds for the church; these investments would fund church activities, thereby, removing financial pressure on the members, encourage evangelism and create employment opportunities,” the Governor who was accompanied to the Church by his wife, Dame Edith, the Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayoko, among others, said.

He urged Christians to back their prayers with actions, saying, “it is time for Christians to pray and equip themselves for the future; most times, Christians do not arm themselves for future challenges; it is good to pray but, we should ensure that we collect our permanent voters cards and also, come out and vote on election days, we have a right to determine our future through the ballot box.”

Speaking on the theme for the synod which is, “The Lord Of Hosts, Mighty In Battle,” the Governor urged Christians to live a life of faith, trust, loyalty and accountability using every challenge as an opportunity to exercise their faith like the Biblical David.

He observed that David was ready to sacrifice his life for a sheep in his flock, adding, “if every Christian should live the way David lived and trusted in God, I believe, we will go a long way as Christians; at this very trying times, if God be for us, who can be against us?”

“There is nothing the Lord cannot do if only we can trust him and work in his ways,” he emphasised.

Bishop of Asaba Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Justus Mogekwu had in an address commended Governor Okowa’s administration for providing the enabling environment for investments to thrive while Bishop Nathaniel Inyom of Diocese of Makurdi in a sermon at the occasion, urged Christians to be vigilant, focused and utilise their numerical strength in voting for candidates that have the interest of Christians at heart.

He decried the high level of internally displaced persons occasioned by attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria and charged Christians to be politically motivated.