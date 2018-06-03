The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged those in position of authority to guard against arrogance and be careful about who they take advise from.

Mr Okowa made the call on Sunday at the 6th synod of the Ika Diocese of the Anglican Communion held at the Cathedral Church of St. John, Agbor, Ika South local government area of Delta State.

“Those of us in leadership positions must guard against arrogance. People flatter us and in the end, we sideline those who will tell us the truth,” the governor said, adding, “ever leader must be careful of who they take advice from, listen to contrary views even when we do not like their guts.”

He commended the theme for the synod which is, ‘Finishing Strong,’ observing, “the principle of finishing strong runs across the Bible because, God wants us to finish strong and finish well., it is not about how you start but, how you finish.”

“As Christians, we must be strong and of good courage, it is all about our relationship with our Lord, Jesus Christ, with what is happening around us, it is time to unite, it is time for committing ourselves to prayers,” the governor who was accompanied to the service by his wife, Dame Edith, and political office holders, said.

Earlier in a sermon, Andrew Igenoza had said “finishing strong is beyond the principal, it is spiritual, be ready to finish strong by being in the Lord.”