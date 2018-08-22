Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has urged the new President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, to ensure that lawyers continue to support efforts geared towards speedy administration of criminal justice system in the country.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, described Usoro’s emergence as new President of the NBA as deserving and an inspiration to young lawyers who look up to him for mentorship in their quest to make a name in the legal profession.

He said Usoro over the years had proved his mettle in the profession, enjoining him to bring his wealth of experience to bear, not only in advancing the course of the NBA, but also the legal profession in general.

He assured the NBA President that his administration will continue to partner relevant authorities to ensure prompt administration of criminal justice system in the state.

Okowa said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, on your election as President of the NBA.

“It is on record that the Nigerian Communication Act and many other regulations governing the telecoms industry in Nigeria owe their existence to Mr. Usoro.

“As a top telecom and IT lawyer, it is our hope that, the ‘Prince of Telecom’ as he is fondly called will bring to bear information technology in the legal practice in Nigeria.”