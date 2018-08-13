Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has declared intention of his administration to partner Lions Club in the area of empowerment and healthcare delivery.

Governor Okowa disclosed this, over the weekend, while speaking as a guest of honour at the presentation ceremony of Lion Monday Onyeme as the District Governor of District 404 A1, in Asaba.

The new Lions Club district governor, Onyeme is the current chairman of the state Board of Internal ,

Declaring the intention of his administration to partner Lions Club, Governor Okowa said his administration and the club shared same vision and mission, and it would be in the best interest of the state to partner with the organisation.

“What Lions Club do, is also what our administration is doing, I believes in partnership, Lions Club’s vision and mission form larger part of our agenda for our people.

“Today, listening to various speeches and particularly Lion’s prayer, especially on caring for the bind, the needy people, I was wondering whether Lions Club borrowed from me but am certain that what the club is doing is what we are doing for our people, issues of empowerment and healthcare delivery are paramount to our government and my wife’s pet project contributed immensely in this area.

“I believes in partnership and that is reason we are partnering with Lions Club”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, immediate Past District Governor (IPDG), Lion Olatunbosun Okpeseyi, appealed to men and women of goodwill to imbibe the spirit of giving back to society