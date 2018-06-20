Succour has come the way of the parents of the Siamese twins delivered last month at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, following the presentation of a cheque of N2.5 million by the state government.

They were delivered at the neonatal section of the hospital to a father, Peter Amaje, who is serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a complete house wife mother.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who presented the cheque on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said it was in fulfilment of the promise to assist the co-joined twins, adding that the fund was for their upkeep and medical expenses while awaiting the separation surgery.

Dr. Ononye said the was emotionally touched when he learnt of the poor financial status of the parents, and promised to intervene which manifested in the cheque presentation, assuring that more assistance will still come from government.

He thanked all members of management and staff of the hospital, who had played one role or the other to keep the Siamese twins alive, and urged them not to relent but to remain committed to their work with a view to providing quality health care to all.

Expressing gratitude to the governor for the gesture, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Onome Ogueh, said government’s support has been wonderful, adding that since assumption of office as CMD, the governor has been very responsive to the requests made by the institution.

He commended the commissioner for the role he played that led to the quick response by the governor evident in the presentation of the cheque.

Dr. Ogueh informed the commissioner that a medical team from the United States of America known as Hospital for Humanity is currently on a visit to the hospital to see how the hospital can develop services to babies with congenital heart disease.

He said the hospital will work with them to ensure that advanced health care services are effectively delivered in the hospital for the betterment of Deltans and other residents in the state.

Parents of the co-joined twins, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Amaje thanked the governor for his assistant to them at a time of financial crisis.

They also thanked the Commissioner for Health and the staff of the hospital for their assistance, saying “it is only God that can richly reward them.”

According to the hospital authorities, the twins were delivered through caesarean section, and at birth, weighed 4.6kg but currently they weigh 5kg combined.

The authorities said that the MRI done has not been able to clearly delineate the exact degree of joining but that it has been established that there is a level of joining in the heart.