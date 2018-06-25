Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor, said at the weekend that Nigeria would be a peaceful and better country if the people obey the word of God.

Governor Okowa spoke at the second matriculation and graduation ceremonies of The Meaningful Life Institute of Evangelism and Church Management at Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said, “If we are committed to winning souls for Christ, obey the commandments of God, we will have a society that is very peaceful, where people do things with the fear of God. We will have good governance, too.”

The governor observed that God has blessed Nigeria with abundant resources, adding that what the people required is to obey the word of God.

He commended Rev. Gideon Oyibo, Acting Provost of the institution for investing in an institute that grooms men of God, adding that it was also laudable that the institute was tuition-free and has lecturers who volunteered to teach without salary.

The governor admonished graduates of the institute to share the virtues of the Lord, Jesus Christ.

“Jesus was not only a teacher but also a friend and companion, the Christian message should always be at the core of your lives,” he said.

Rev. Oyibo had in an address, thanked Governor Okowa’s administration for creating the enabling environment for private ventures and the word of God to thrive.