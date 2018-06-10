Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Sunday commiserated with the Nigerian music industry, family as well as friends of reggae music exponent, Ras Kimono, who died on Sunday at the age of 60.

The governor’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu.

Okowa also condoled with the Onicha Olona community in Delta where Kimono hailed from.

He described the deceased as a true music legend whose songs entertained Nigerians in the 80s.

The governor noted that Kimono spent all his life promoting good governance, good entertainment and healthy community relations through his reggae music.

“I received with sadness the news of the passing away of Ras Kimono, a great reggae legend.

“He will be remembered for his hit song “Rumbar Stylee.”

“I join lovers of reggae music to mourn this great loss. He belonged to an era of great reggae music exponents in Nigeria,” Okowa said.

He commended the late Kimono for contributing to the development of music in Nigeria and sustaining his interest in the music industry even in old age by participating in several music concerts.

Okowa affirmed that the music industry in Nigeria benefitted from the contribution of the late musician who also mentored many young musicians.

He prayed that the almighty God would accept the soul of the departed and comfort the family he left behind