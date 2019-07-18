<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has forwarded a list of additional 10 nominees to the State Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

The Speaker of the House, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, read out the names of the nominees during plenary on Thursday in Asaba to include Mr Charles Aniagwu, current Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Other nominees are: Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Dr Mordi Ononye, Mr Ovie Oghoore, Prince Emmanuel Amgbabuba, Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo, Mr Matthew Tsekiri, Mr Christian Onogba, Mr Omamofe Pirah and Chief Henry Sakpra.

The governor in the letter, said that the nomination was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

He recalled that he had earlier nominated 15 other persons for confirmation by the house as commissioners.

The Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the receipt of the letter for further consideration and the motion which was unanimously adopted, was seconded by his deputy, Mr Oboro Preyor.

Consequently, the speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae each to the office of the Clerk of the house, on or before July 22, and appear for screening on July 24.

Also at plenary, the speaker read another letter from the governor, reconstituting the Governing Board of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency.

The names of the nominees for the board included Chief Ighoyota Amori (Chairman) and Mrs Onyemaechi Mrakpor, former member of the House of Representatives (Director General).

Other nominees are: Chief Adizue Eluaka, Mr Blessing Adidi and Dr Isaac Wilkie.

The majority leader moved for the house to receive the letter for further consideration.

The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae each to the office of the clerk on or before July 22, and appear on July 24 for screening.