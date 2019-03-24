<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor, has warned that nobody has the right to appoint himself traditional ruler.

Okowa gave the warning when he received some traditional rulers led by the Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Obi of Owa, HRM Emmanuel Efeizomor II, at Government House, Asaba, at the weekend.

The governor, who addressed some of the issues raised by the traditional rulers, insisted that such people could not be traditional rulers over kingdoms that did not exist.

While saying he would not support illegality, he stressed, “There is a process of creating kingdoms and emergence of traditional rulers.”

He called for the support of the traditional rulers, as his administration would make the state stronger and exemplary within the next four years.

The governor attributed the success story of his administration to peaceful kingdoms that provided the enabling environment for his administration to deliver democratic dividends.

Obi Efeizomor II had told the governor that they were in Asaba to congratulate him on his victory at the polls and prayed for him to take Delta State to the desired height.