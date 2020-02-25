<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has revealed that adopting the “Amotekun” model of the Western Region was not an option in the South-South region.

Okowa confirmed this while donating 35 pick-up-vans to security agencies in the state as he was received by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, at the Government House, Asaba, on Monday.

Okowa said governors in the South-South would soon meet to tackle the challenges of security, economy and the unity of the region.

“Every state government is working hard to ensure improved security in the region. I don’t think I need an “Amotekun” for us to get things working in Delta State.

“We already had a meeting with the local government council chairmen and the security outfits to improve on what we have. I am aware that most states have vigilance groups or what you call neighborhood watch and they are working hard to strengthen that and that is the direction the Inspector General is toeing,” he said.





He noted that those who would be part of the neighborhood watch (community policing) would be properly enlisted and documented to ensure that they work in harmony with security agencies to ensure efficiency.

The governor urged the security agencies to work together and share intelligence to ensure effective security in the state, saying that the donation was informed by the general insecurity being experienced in the country.

He added that though crime rate had reduced in the state and the situation is being effectively managed by the security agencies.

“We have been doing quite a lot as a state, working with security agencies to enable us have peace in Delta State and realising that as the year rolls by, the various vehicles are beginning to go bad.”