Wife of the Imo State governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, has promised to make this year’s August Women Meeting memorable for participants.

She assured them that three filly-furnished bungalow apartments would be handed over to three indigent women carefully chosen from the three zones of the state, namely Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe.

Besides the houses, the Imo State governor’s wife would also dole out cash, vehicles and a fully-stocked commercial store for second and third prize winners, respectively.

Mrs. Okorocha, who is also the chairperson of Southern Governors Wives Forum disclosed this, on Thursday, at a press briefing heralding the August meeting slated for August 7 at the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri .

She noted that the annual meeting, which would be her last in Government House, would be unique as 20, 000 women from 25 states in the country are expected to attend.

According to her, the August meeting is promised to be fun filled for the women as varieties of side attractions, including cultural dances and food exhibition and competitions would be showcased.

The theme of this year’s meeting “sharing our common cultural value” according to her is carefully selected because of what she described as substitution of the Igbo culture to other peoples culture.

“We should tenaciously to our culture and heritage, we should not allow it to die or become a ploughing stock, our mode of dressing, food are being substituted for other peoples culture,” Mrs. Okorocha stated.