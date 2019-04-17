<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, announced the formal upgrading of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, to a full-fledged university.

The institution is now to be known as Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

The governor also inaugurated an implementation Committee to oversee the immediate take off of the six universities, four polytechnics and two colleges of education established by his administration.

The committee is headed by Prof. Chima Iwuchukwu.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Committee at the Sam Mbakwe Council Chambers, the governor stated that he is bequeathing a sound education legacy for the people of the state, which was propelled by the well-articulated free education policy of his administration.

The governor disclosed that the laws establishing the institutions were passed by the state House of Assembly.

According to him, from one university, the State now has six, which has satisfied the growing tertiary education needs of the teeming youth of the state.

He said that his free education policy has taken thousands of youth off the street, with the attendant drastic reduction in crime and criminal related activities, stressing that “education remains the biggest industry in Imo state.”

Okorocha said that he was not setting traps for the incoming government with the establishment of the new institutions, but rather to encourage the incoming administration to continue with the free education policy which the people have been enjoying for the past seven years.

He said “Let me say that I am not setting any trap for the incoming administration either do I want the incoming government to fail with the setting up of these universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.”

On whether the state has the financial capacity to fund the new institutions, Okorocha said that the schools will be managed under Public Private Partnership arrangement, adding that “The dream behind it is that our children who are the highest in seeking of university education in the whole of the federation will have more opportunities of having access to university education.”

“Education and health sectors have received the highest attention in Imo state within the last eight years of my administration. The free education program in the state has reduced crimes in the state. Children are no longer Hawking; they are now in schools because there is free education in the state.”

“Nobody has any reason not to continue with the free education which I introduced. Education is our culture and it is the main stay of our lives in Imo state. It has drastically increased literacy level in the state. Children of the poor now have unlimited access to quality education up to university level.”