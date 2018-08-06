Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has assured that the country would soon celebrate the end of Boko-Haram terrorists and all forms of insurgency in the country.

According to the governor, what the nation is experiencing today is part of the history that will be written for the unborn generations, adding that many nations of the world had gone through the process before getting to their points of their greatness.

Governor Okorocha said this when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who paid him courtesy call, at the weekend, at the Government House, in Owerri.

The governor commended the efforts of officers and men of the Nigeria Air Force in fighting insurgency in Zamfara, Borno, Adamawa states and other parts of the North-East.

In the words of Governor Okorocha, “We sincerely acknowledge the efforts of the officers and men of the Air Force in fighting insurgency in the North-East.

“These are sacrifices ordinary people could not make. I commend your officers for defending our nation at this trying times without counting cost of returns. We would always pray and support you.

“We as a State have dramatised our love for the Air Force. You are the first military organization that received two big gifts from Imo State Government.

“First, the 200 bed hospital and headquarters of regiment 211 we did so to appreciate you for choosing Imo State as the centre for your regiment for the South-East.

“We in the Southern part of the country feel with heavy heart what our brothers in the Northern parts are passing through and we will continue to pray and give help when needed.

“The Imo State Government is ready to continue in the partnership we are having with the Air Force. We can offer you our Imo College of Advanced Studies for you to use for your Artisan School. I am ready to put up the structure for Air Force Secondary School in Imo State.

“Rochas Foundation will be ready to partner with the Air Force to offer scholarship to children of your fallen heroes in our school nationwide. This is our own little way of appreciating the efforts of our fallen heroes”.

Speaking earlier, Air Marshal Abubakar, said the hierarchy of the service were in Owerri to commission some of their projects at the Nigeria Air Force Unit in Owerri, stating that the unit is a special one established as part of the desire to expand the Air Force.

He also said that the unit is properly positioned to deal with the kind of challenges seen from the different parts of the country particularly the North-West and North-East.