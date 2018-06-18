Governor Rochas Okorocha, at the weekend, handed over a multi-million naira office complex, his administration built, to the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

While handing over the key of the office Complex to the Chairman of the State Council of NUJ, Sir Innocent Igwe, during a media summit organised by the Union, the governor said the disturbing impression in the country that every leader is bad or corrupt is not good for our nation, adding that such impression does not augur well for the nation’s leaders especially outside the shores of the country.

According to him, “There are good leaders just like you have good journalists in the country. There are also bad leaders and bad media practitioners. The problem is not in leadership or in journalism but in certain overtures. All hands must be on deck to tackle this menace.”

“The theme of the Summit, Media and Credible leadership, is apt even though I would have preferred a theme like, ‘Media and Leadership or Credible Media and Credible Leadership’, because credible media practice gives room for credible leadership.

“Most of the times, leadership remains the focus on everyone’s mind and everyone tends to look at leadership and not looking at the factors that make leadership”.

He continued, “We need to start presenting our leaders in the right light instead of presenting them as devils. Leaders that would make history are those leaders who make sacrifice. The strength of a leader lies in his ability to make sacrifices.

“The media must look at the intentions of any leader to make sacrifice. I salute President Muhammadu Buhari because one obvious trend of our leaders is primitive accumulation of wealth, but Buhari has insisted on denying himself the comforts of life and makes sacrifice to pursue corruption. I see that as commendable”.

Governor Okorocha also noted that, “The challenges we have today is as a result of communication gap between the govern and the governed which would have been nipped in the bud. Journalism is a noble profession and I urge all of you to have an open mind while dealing with issues. There is nothing wrong with journalism or media practitioners but there is something wrong with not having an open mind to issues and digest before coming out with your reportage.

“This place is not meant for any governor in power or any government in power. This is for all Imolites. So, we must give equal opportunities to all Political aspirants especially those aspiring for one position or the other in Imo State.

“I will advise that from time to time you create opportunities for aspirants to meet the Press to sell their products and to tell who they are to the rest of the public and you can also create a space for debate”.