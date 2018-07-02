Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has called on teachers in the state to embrace every opportunity to improve their skills.

The governor made the call on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Owerri, while opening a teachers’ professional development programme organised by the state government.

The event tagged “Teaching in the 21st Century” had teachers from the 27 LGAs of the state in attendance.Okorocha hailed the teachers for `frantic efforts toward the intellectual empowerment of the Imo child’.

He said that his administration was satisfied with the sacrifices of the teachers since its inception in 2011.He urged them to continue to make positive impacts in the state.

“I am deeply grateful for all your efforts, but will be a happier person, if these legacies endure beyond my administration,” he said.

Okorocha assured the teachers that he would upgrade necessary infrastructure and acquire additional learning materials in primary and secondary schools.

“We have already paid for the supply of science laboratory equipment. Five hundred materials have been supplied, and the remaining will soon be here.

“We will make sure that our schools are fenced, and each school will have adequate water and power supply before we leave office,” the governor said.

Some teachers, who spoke to newsmen, thanked the governor for his support.

One of the teachers, Mr Linus Ugordi, said, “We are grateful to God for a forum like this where we can rub minds.“We will not only support the children-friendly initiatives of the present government, but also ensure their sustainability.”

Another teacher, Mrs Ngozi Ukpabi, urged education development at all levels.