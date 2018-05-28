Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, has maintained that democracy has finally come to stay in Nigeria.

The governor, who stated this in his Democracy Day speech, noted that for Nigeria to have remained under a democratic rule for nineteen years uninterrupted in spite of all the challenges confronting her as a multi-ethnic nation calls for celebration and for sober reflection.

He advised that Nigerians at this stage should also grow beyond ethnic politics to help our democracy grow faster than expected.

According to the governor, “Democracy in Nigeria has come to stay and what is expected in the circumstance is for all hands to be on deck so that we can build a democratic Nigeria of our collective dream and aspiration, and where peace and unity abound.

Governor Okorocha advised that Nigerians should leverage on the opportunity offered by the 2018 Democracy Day to pray for the leadership of the nation at all levels, and also pray that the good effort of President Mohammadu Buhari to transform the nation and rid her of corruption should produce the needed result.