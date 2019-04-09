<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has promised his critics that he would account for every kobo spent during his administration.

His statement came on the heels of the controversial N17 billion naira allegedly withdrawn from the state treasury few months to the general election by his administration.

But the governor has denied the allegation, describing it as unfounded and laughable.

Similarly, Governor Okorocha has denied the hurried sale of government properties as alleged by the incoming administration.

Governor Okorocha who disclosed this on Monday at a press conference with journalists in the state frowned at what he described as lies being peddled by the incoming administration.

“They said that I have withdrawn N17 billion, no bank can produce N17 billion in two days; it is not possible. They also said I have been selling government properties; these are cheap lies; I’m afraid this incoming government started with lies and may end up with lies,” Governor Okorocha said.

“They have been counting my properties, let them not count the ones in Abuja and other places; they should know I was a successful businessman before governing the state,” Okorocha said.

Also, he has insisted that the state is not indebted to anybody or financial institution as he challenged anybody to come forward to discountenance his claims.

“I have always challenged anybody claiming we are owing them to please come forward; this government is not owing anybody – salaries, contractors or banks.

Speaking on the recently-concluded election in the state, the governor maintained that there was no winner in the governorship election going by the constitution.

He said: “Election in Nigeria is quite an interesting one; I must tell you nobody won the governorship election in Imo going by the constitution but they were quick to issue Ihedioha a certificate of return; I will say Nwosu won because he won in more local government areas.”