Wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano, on Sunday, called for utmost care and keen interest in the upbringing of children.

Mrs. Obiano spoke while congratulating the young ones on this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

She described children as the future of the country and her pride hence, they must be groomed with utmost care and protected by everyone.

In a statement signed on her behalf by the Chief Media Officer, Mr. Emeka Ozumba, she noted that the theme of this year’s celebration, “Creating Safe Spaces for Children” was very apt and could not have been chosen at a better time than now that the country was plagued by uncertain future that threatens her future and stability.

She said, “In spite of glaring challenges that have put more pressure on families, we can’t ignore the fact that the future belongs to our children and they will become the product of what we sew in them.

“Therefore, let us show them love by creating safe and conducive spaces where we can teach them the truth; to imbibe the fear of God and manifest it always.”

Mrs. Obiano commended the efforts of government aimed at providing safety cushions for children through child-friendly policies that have been domesticated in Anambra State.

CAFÉ she assured would remain steadfast in its support of government’s initiatives and sustenance of advocacy for good maternal and child healthcare while pressing for other safety-nets for the well-being of the children in homes across the state.

She, however, urged parents not to be deterred by daily challenges but rather strive to shield the children from the vagaries of life by ensuring that the home front becomes a haven of peace, just as she charged the children to remain focused on their studies and learn good conducts at home and in the society.