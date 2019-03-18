



The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has challenged his political appointees to brace up for better performance or risk being sack.

Obiano gave the warning in a message to mark the first year anniversary of his administration’s second term in office.

“I assure you that I will remain focused and I will not hesitate to change anybody who is not performing in my cabinet,” he said.

According to the governor, within his five years in office, he had been able to improve the state.

He called for all hands to be on deck with his government to make Anambra greater.

“Forbes Magazine USA recently recommended the State government’s ‘Community Choose your Project Initiative’ as a model for the development of Africa,” Obiano said.

He said the support from the members of the State House Assembly was responsible for the achievements recorded in all sectors of the state in the past five years.