Governor Willie Obiano of Anam­bra State, on Thursday, restat­ed that in fighting crime, nobody would be spared.

Obiano spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, during the launching of Operation Puff Adder in Okpoko Divisional Office, Ogbaru local govern­ment area of the state.

He regretted what he termed “recycling” of suspects, calling on the commissioner of police to order his men never to re­lease any suspect without proper investigations re­gardless of pressure from high profile citizens.

The governor recalled his administration’s dec­laration of war on crime from the first day he as­sumed office to ensure peo­ple of the state slept with their two eyes closed.

He said, “Before my admin­istration, Anambra State was running a 6-hour economy but now, with our successes in security, our state now runs a 24-hour economy.

“Our people now come back home to the state to set­tle and participate in social activities without spending so much in security.”

Appreciating the In­spector General of Police for the initiative, Obiano called on the various secu­rity agencies to continue to work in synergy.

Earlier, the Commis­sioner of Police, Musta­pha Dandaura, said the exercise was an intensifi­cation of operations in and around the state to smoke out criminals.

He said, “The operation is in compliance with the Inspector General of Po­lice, Mohammed Adamu, to replicate the launch done at the Abuja Police Head­quarters earlier in Feb­ruary, 2019 at the various divisions and commands across the country.

“The launching of the operation in Okpoko divi­sion was significant given the intense economic activ­ities and dense population of the area which makes the area susceptible to high criminal activities.

“Operation Puff Adder is simply the intensification of police operations in and around the state with the sole objective of smoking out and getting rid of mis­creants and criminals wher­ever they may be hiding.

“It will consolidate our achievements in recent times. With Operation Puff Adder, law abiding citizens and residents have a lot to gain.”