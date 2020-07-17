



Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, yesterday, rewarded some Corps members for their excellent performance and contributions to the development of the state.

It was gathered that the Corps members numbering nine received various amount of cash and Laptops for their dedicated service during the 2018 Batch ‘C’ service year.

While making the presentations of the gifts on behalf of the Governor, at the NYSC Secretariat Awka, the State Coordinator NYSC Anambra state, Mr Kehinde Aremu-Cole, charged the Corps members to continue to live above board and continue to demonstrate the same level of patriotism and diligence in service in their future endeavours.

Aremu described them as Ambassadors of the NYSC and enjoined to live up to the tenets and ideals of the foremost African Youth organisation.





According to him, Governor Obiano, is very grateful for your contribution to the National development.

“We found you outstanding and we are grateful for your contributions to the development of the state.

“Whatever your hand can do, do it well

“Don’t stop doing good.

“The hand of the diligence maketh wealth.

“You carry a burden of responsibility as an ambassador of Anambra state and NYSC”, Aremu noted.

Among the Awardees are the first position Winner – Miss Enevara Vera Amune (AN/18C/0719) who got a cash reward of =N=200,000 plus a HP Laptop, second position – Mr Manji Gimba Duna (AN/18C/0177) who received =N=150,000 plus a HP Laptop and third position – Mr Abdulgafar Abiodun Adeniji (AN/18C/1862) who was handed over a =N= 100,000 cash and a Laptop. Other six finalists got a =N=100,000 cash each.