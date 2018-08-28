Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra on Tuesday presented cheques of one million Naira to each to the six students of the Regina Pacis Secondary School who won Gold Medal in the recently concluded World Technovation held at the Silicon Valley, San Francisco, USA.

Obiano during the reception presented the cheques to Adaeze Onuigbo, Vivan Okoye, Promise Nnalue, Nwabuaku Ossai, Jessica Osita, and Miracle Igboke.

He also presented two million Naira each to the principal of the school Rev. Fr. Vincent Ezeaka and Mrs Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu their Team Leader, Coach, Mentor and Founder of edufuntechnik.com.

Obiano also announced scholarships for the six students up to their first University degrees.

NAN reports that the team had won in the junior category with their app called FD-detector which will help detect fake drugs.

Also the event was a double celebration as the governor enjoined all present to sing a birthday song to mark Anambra state 27th anniversary of its creation in 1991.

Obiano said the state government has embarked on perimeter fencing of all public schools, commencing from girls’ schools to ensure adequate security.

He said that speed boats and eight ambulances had been procured in riverline areas, along side additional emoluments for teachers posted in those areas, to encourage them.

Obiano said “We must encourage those teachers in the hard-to-reach areas by providing them necessary facilities they needed.

“We have built 80 room blocks in seven communities for those teachers and the rent is free.

“We are working hard to encourage girl child education in Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West and Ogbaru.

“To achieve this, we are building migrant schools in those areas, giving incentives to encourage their girls to go to school.” Obiano said.

He warned teachers against expelling students for non purchase of text books, and disclosed that he had banned collection of levies and other illegal extortions in schools.

Obiano also emphasised that the state government has renovated and attracted accreditation of the eleven technical schools in the state, and assured that learning in those schools would remain tuition free to encourage the youths enroll in skill acquisitions.

He also pledged that government would continue to record excellence in education, stating that 60 schools had been equipped with modern standard laboratory for advancement in science studies.

Also at the occassion, Sen. Victor Umeh, (APGA-Anambra Central) presented N50,000 each to the students for their excellent performance.

Umeh encouraged Anambra students to always participate in internal and external examinations, saying they had been equipped to emerge victorious

Also speaking, Virgy Etiaba, the former Gov of Anambra state, urged the state government to inject requisite requirements needed to improve boy child education.

Speaking also, Prof. Kate Omenugha the Commissioner for Basic Education pointed that with the huge investments of the State Government in human capital development including the Education sector, Anambra students had become more emboldened and better poised to compete with their contemporaries the world over.

Others who spoke, the Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Right Reverend Owen Nwokolo and the Auxiliary Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Jonas-Benson Okoye lauded Gov Obiano’s hug investment in education.

In a vote of thanks, one of the students, Miss Nnalue thanked the Governor for his immense support throughout the process and all who worked with them to achieve victory and promised that they will use the platform availed them by the State Government to always make the state proud.