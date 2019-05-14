<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, said both the government and people of the state were delighted at the reappointment.

He said, “We are happy because it is based purely on merit and an appreciation of the values of policy consistency, national interest, financial system stability and a strong desire for rapid national economic growth.

“One thing which Mr Emefiele’s reappointment signifies is that President Buhari has started in earnest the implementation of the new policy of inclusiveness which he assured the Nigerian people after his reelection last February and an issue which he and I have been discussing in private.

“Though Mr. Emefiele was appointed the CBN Governor five years ago by erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan, President Buhari saw the need for him to continue in office in the overriding interest of the nation.

“The president deserves commendation for standing firm on his decision on Emefiele’s reappointment, unlike a former President who was enamoured of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s brilliance, foresight, energy, patriotism and accomplishments as the CBN Governor, but at the end of the day succumbed to pressures from those who didn’t want Prof. Soludo back for parochial reasons.

Describing Emefiele’s policies as courageous, sound and in the interest of the Nigerian people, the governor maintained that the appointment was pathway to national greatness.

He said: “Rather than pander to dictates of those who prescribe unrestrained market forces in economic policy to developing nations, Emefiele placed on a foreign exchange embargo on 43 items which are not critically needed here or can be provided in Nigeria.

“The embargo helped to shore up the naira against international currencies when it was under severe pressure following the crash of crude oil prices and a drastic reduction in the volume of crude oil exported from our country.

“It also helped the Government and people of Anambra State in the rice production drive, as the embargo made smuggled foreign rice more expensive and less effective to compete with the famous Anambra Rice which has been growing in leaps and bounds.

According to Obiano, the nation should expect more balanced appointments from Buhari in his second term.

“Massive economic progress can come about only when we choose the best candidates for key public offices, regardless of their ethnicity or the faith they profess.”