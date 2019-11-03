<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Evil spirits have made the Government House in Awka, Anambra state their abode, their landlord Governor Willie Obiano said.

Prof. Solo Chukwubelu, secretary to the state government, who spoke on behalf of Obiano at an Anglican Prayer rally in the capital, attested that there are evil spirits in the State House.

He did not indicate which rooms they occupy, but pleaded with Bishop of Ogbaru, Rev. Prosper Amah, who presided over the Prayer Rally to pray for the ejection of the evil spirits permanently, to allow government focus in providing service to the people.

“In the government House, the evil spirits come and go. We urged the church to pray hard to let them leave the government for good,” Chukwubelu said.

The prayer rally with the theme “The Righteous shall Flourish like Palm Tree”, was held at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, under the auspices of the Province of the Niger, Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) 2019.

Rev. Amah, in his sermon had said there are evil beings in the society and also in the Government House, that come and go.

However, the Archbishop, Province of Niger and Bishop, Dioceses of Awka, the Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, put them in human garb and declared that the evil spirits in the Government House are actually human beings.

He urged the governor to deal decisively with them to leave the State House.

“The government should fight evil spirits in the State house, while the church will fight those outside the Government House,” he said. He urged Christians to be prayerful to be able to subdue Satan and its agents looking for who to destroy.