Anambra State Government has debunked claims that evil spirits had invaded in Government House, Awka.

Reacting to reports in the national dailies and social media quoting Gov. Willie Obiano, speaking through the Secretary to the State Government of Anambra State (SSG), Prof Solo Chukwulobelu as saying that there were also evil spirits in the Government House like in the society, the government urged the public to ignore the reports as there was nothing like invasion of Government House by evil spirits.

A statement by Governor Willie Obiano’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze, he said it was mischievous attributing the statement to Governor Obiano who was not present at the function.

Giving government explanation to the story Eze said: “The first thing to note is that Governor Obiano was not anywhere near the venue of the prayer rally event where the report claimed the statement was made.

“The second thing is that investigation has shown that the comment was a mischievous interpretation of a prayer point raised by Rt Rev. Prosper Amah of Ogbaru Diocese of the Anglican Communion while praying against the challenges facing the nation in general and Anambra State in particular with reference to the recent petrol tanker fire outbreaks.

“Bishop Amah said the prayer during the annual Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS) held at Ekwueme Square, Awka, directly ascribing the spate of fire disasters to the manipulations of evil spirits and some evil people in the society.

“He observed that no place was spared of evil as there were evil people everywhere, even in government. But at no time in his prayer did he make any reference to evil spirits inhabiting the Government House Awka.

“Following the thread of Bishop Amah’s prayer therefore, the Secretary to the Government of Anambra State (SSG) Prof Solo Chukwulobelu who represented the governor at the event, enjoined the church to pray against those planning evil for Anambra State.”

He further said that the SSG also assured the people that the government of Anambra State had rolled out policies that would help to forestall such fire outbreaks in the future and to strengthen the response speed of the agencies responsible for handling emergency in the state.

Eze therefore said: “The report claiming that Governor Obiano had raised the alarm about the presence of evil spirits in the Government House is therefore false, sensational.”