The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, says it will commence payment of the New National Minimum wage, starting from the January 2020 salary.

The Governor made the pronouncement yesterday, during an inspection visit to the five-point-three kilometre Eziowelle-Umunnachi-Aforigwe Road.

According to the Governor, payment of the National minimum wage is in the interest of the State economy.

He assured the people of the state, that his administration had commenced massive road construction across the State, in a bid to take advantage of the dry season.

He noted that when completed, the ongoing project will take off traffic from the old road especially during the festive period.

He reassured of commitment of his administration to continue to link up communities through building more roads and urged the people of the area to support the contractors.





The Governor, however, pointed out that some structures will be affected as the road construction continues.

He also inspected ongoing construction work at four-point-nine kilometre Ezinnaja-Oraukwu-Nimo road and about six hundred meters Stamford road where he called on wealthy people, to take up and build roads in their communities, at the end of which, the government will reimburse them.

The contractor handling the project, Mr Daniel Ekene said that the road project was awarded last year and that they commenced with the demolition of the existing drainage system which usually cause flooding in the area, adding that they had done one-point-five kilometres of drainage.

He assured that they will complete the road by May this year.