



Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, says the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state increased from N3 trillion to N4.2 trillion in the last five years.

Obiano made this known in a message to mark the first year of his second tenure in office.

He appreciated the people of Anambra for their support for his administration and promised not to rest on his oars but do more for posterity.

The governor pledged to expand the state’s economic base in the next three years.

Obiano also applauded performance of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the March 9, House of Assembly election, adding that it was an endorsement of his achievements in all sectors of the state’s economy in the past five years.

He said some of his administration’s policies had received international commendation.

“I have been able to change the fortunes of the state better than we met it within my five years in office.

“I appreciate Anambra people for supporting me, irrespective of political affiliations and inclinations. The GDP of the state has increased from N3 trillion to N4.2 trillion in the last five years.

“Forbes Magazine USA recently recommended the state government’s Community Choose your Project Initiative as a model for the development of Africa,’’ the governor said.

Obiano enjoined his commissioners and other aides to brace up for more effective service delivery as he would not condone complacency in the remaining days of his government.

He added that those found wanting risked losing their jobs.

According to him, the state government has attracted international recognitions for the development of the state.

The governor assured people of the state that he would continue to remain focused and would not hesitate to replace anybody not performing in his cabinet.