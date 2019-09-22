<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, John Mayaki, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, over what he described as total breakdown of law and order in Edo State.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain argued that the security situation was caused by the illegal and impermissible inauguration of the state House of Assembly under the administration of Governor Obaseki.

Tittled “Reminder on the trouble with democracy in Edo State”, the petition read: “I write to refresh your memory, His Excellency, of the total breakdown of law and order in Edo State caused by the illegal and impermissible inauguration of the state House of Assembly under the administration of Governor Obaseki.

“It can be recalled that pertinent to the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution, a sitting governor shall upon the successful election of the state legislators, issue a letter of proclamation that will openly, in all fairness and transparency, invite the new lawmakers for the official swearing-in and ushering-in to state duties and functions.

“But contrary to conventional practice, Governor Obaseki, perhaps motivated by other ambitions, undercut this popular and legal practice, and through shoddy means invited and compelled a number of the new lawmakers who were by a far degree, a minority representation of the people elected by Edo electorates, and coercively swore them in at the ungodly and nocturnal hours of 9pm to 12 midnight on June 17, 2019.

“This negative development has since given rise to fierce contentions in Edo State as the marginalized lawmakers express their pains and disappointment at the devious exhibition of the governor.

“The consequent rancour came to epic decibel as the constituencies whose legislators were undermined reiterated their disaffection with the unfortunate turn of events.

“Your Excellency, putting these activities in proper perspective, one finds the action of Governor Obaseki as unequivocally wrong, unwarranted and blatantly defiling the sanctity of the legislative arm of the state government.

“Worse, the directions given by the Federal Legislative Chambers, both from the Senate and House of Representatives, that the governor rescinds the process and issues a new letter of proclamation, hence, calling the legislators into service in the legal and upright way, has been flouted by the governor.

“In an ostentatious display of rebellion, Obaseki had gone ahead to obtain an injunction from a certain High Court in Port Harcourt, claiming to have his criminal inauguration validated.

“Your Excellency, my letter intends to remind you of your promise to look critically into the matter and arrest the situation when a new cabinet is formed and the Minister of Justice assumes office. I hope that your concerted actions help to contain the fracas that the imbroglio has set off.

“The worst implication of Governor Obaseki’s errant action is that, if not checked, it will establish a precedence in the political history of Nigeria, and therefore create an official background for a future assault on the democracy we have strived to build for two decades now.

“I remain hopeful while I anticipate your actions in response to this letter and towards the prevention of the death of our Nigerian democracy,” the statement read.