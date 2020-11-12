



An Aide-de-Camp to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, collapsed during the governor’s second-term inauguration at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the state capital.

The incident happened around 12 noon while the governor gave an appreciation speech after the Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esther Edigin.

The well-kitted ADC, whose name was yet to be confirmed as of the time of filing this report, stood behind the governor during the speech but slumped while Obaseki appreciated members of the Peoples Democratic Party for “covering us with the umbrella when we were abandoned in political wilderness”.

About four other aides around the governor attended to the ADC as Obaseki ended his about 20-minute speech.





The Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, did not respond to calls put to his line by our correspondent. Text messages sent were also not replied as of the time of filing this report.

PDP governors at the inauguration include Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, was also present at the event with some other party officials.

Obaseki had defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress after he was denied the ruling party’s ticket in the primary election due to intra-party wranglings.

He later defeated the APC candidate in the September 19, 2020 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to be re-elected governor of the state.