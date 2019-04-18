<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has enjoined Edo residents and Christians across the country to emulate Jesus Christ’s example of selfless sacrifice as espoused in commemoration of Good Friday.

In his message to mark Good Friday, a Christian Holiday in preparation for Easter celebration, Obaseki said: “As Christian faithful celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary this Easter season, I urge everyone to reflect on the essence of this day, the value of giving oneself and passion for the downtrodden.”

According to the governor, “Good Friday embodies Christ’s love for mankind, for which he gave his life. Likewise, as we celebrate, we should remember to be our brother’s keeper, uphold the spirit of togetherness and sacrifice for the greater good of all.”

He urged Edo residents to celebrate peacefully and take the opportunity to share the love of the season with their neighbours, noting, “I enjoin Edo people to share the love of this season with their neigbhours. Adequate arrangement has been made to ensure hitch-free Easter celebration in the state.”