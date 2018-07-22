The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged the state government workers to embrace the federal government housing scheme to enable them become homeowners after retirement.

Obaseki gave the advice on Friday in Benin during a sensitisation programme on the federal housing mortgage scheme for public sector workers in the state, organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in conjunction with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in Benin City.

He noted that the implementation would cut across all the 18 local government areas of the state with special considerations for teachers as an incentive to boost their productivity.

The governor said: “Under my watch all the workers that register for this housing mortgage scheme will benefit from it. I am aware that there was the fear of fraud in the past, let me assure you that such fear has been eliminated.

“I urged you all to take your sensitisation programme here very seriously as it will help you understand what the scheme is all about.”

Earlier, the Deputy General Manager, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Victor Okosu, said that the sensitisation programme was designed to enlighten the workers on the need to key into the mortgage scheme as 30 states of the country have signed up for the product.

The Edo State chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Emma Ademoku, noted that the workers are deeply involved in the sensitisation programme.

Ademoku applauded the state government for providing land for the housing scheme, and said the three senatorial districts would benefit from the scheme.

He commended the governor for paying the salaries of workers in the state even when other state governors are waiting for federal allocations.