Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is collaborating with the private sector and other relevant stakeholders to attract investment and create jobs through the Edo Creative Hub, its new initiative to rejig the state’s entertainment industry.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, gave the assurance during an interactive session with stakeholders in the entertainment industry at the Government House, in Benin.

“Our goal is to create jobs by stimulating an enabling environment for private investment to thrive and drive the various sectors of the state economy. For the entertainment sector, we are establishing the creative hub where players in the entertainment industry will be exposed to world-class training and secure jobs with the opportunity to excel in the industry.

“The idea is to make the entertainment industry viable in the state and groom it to a world-class standard,” he said.

The wife of governor’s wife, Betsy Obaseki, said the entertainment industry is a critical sector due to its huge contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as its potential for job creation.

Mrs Obaseki added that the state government would partner the Bank of Industry, which is currently investing in 50 sub-sectors in the creative industry across the country.

She urged participants to key into the Edo Creative Hub initiative to rejig the creative industry in the state and the country at large.

Meanwhile, President of One Love Foundation, Patrick Eholor, yesterday, gave Governor Obaseki seven days ultimatum to disclose the names of contractors handling various projects in the state.

Besides, he wants the governor to state the cost of the projects and whether the contracts were advertised and the newspapers they were advertised.

Indigenous contractors of Edo State origin had, on Wednesday, in apparent reaction to allegations that the governor was awarding contracts to foreigners, addressed a press conference where they said most of the State Expenditure for Employment and Result (SEEFOR) projects were being executed by them.