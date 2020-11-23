Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki will spend N20.8 billion on education in 2021, it has been learnt.

The governor, in a statement, said the government will commit N12.9 billion to extend the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme to other sections of the basic education scheme, specifically from Basic 7 to 9.

He said: “Taking into cognisance that quality education underpins our development aspirations, our targets in strengthening education would not be compromised.

“We would commit N12.9 billion to the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme. This would sustain gains made and ensure the roll out of the programme to other sections of the basic education scheme in the state, specifically from Basic 7 to 9.





“To further institutionalise the EdoBEST program, we would launch the Edo STAR Teaching Fellows program. This is a unique three-year Fellowship Program designed for teachers and aspiring teachers in primary and junior secondary schools.

“The STAR fellowship programme aims to train and groom a new generation of teachers who are passionate, technologically-savvy, transformative and societally conscious about nation-building through education.

“The program will be administered by the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, Edo State College of Education, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and our Technical Partner…”