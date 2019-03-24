<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has set a new target for staff and students of Edo State University, Iyamho, promising to make the institution one of the best in global university ranking.

Obaseki gave the new target while addressing students and staff of the university at the 3rd Founder’s Day Ceremony held at the university premises in Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that his administration’s vision for the university is to become a world-class university in ranking.

His words: “I want the university to strive hard as our bench mark is not the Nigerian standard but the world’s, as I want them in the next ranking to be one of the best in the continent before we go to the next level. As a state, we would continue to endow the university,” he added.

The governor called on management of the institution to run its affairs in a sustainable manner and have enough resources to self-fund; which he noted is the goal of the founder.

Obaseki said his administration was still considering the option of partnering with one of the world leading universities in the area of intake, research and in attracting more endowments to continue to sustain the quality of infrastructure and learning at Edo University, Iyamho.

He explained that similar vision was proposed for the other state-owned university but it met with resistance for fear of affordability.

“This university was set up along private sector standard. It is the modern way. It will encourage us to see how we can use the model to retool our other universities. It might be expensive but we can as a state put in all sorts of mechanisms and schemes to ease the burden on parents who have children in our universities,” he said.