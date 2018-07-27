Despite the nation’s current security challenges, the attractiveness of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a scheme has continued to receive a boost, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, observed, on Thursday.

The governor, represented by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barr. Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this during the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 batch ‘B’ corps members held at the NYSC Orientation camp, Okada, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

“The attractiveness of the scheme to Nigerian youth has continued to swell up despite many challenges, including the contemporary effect of insecurity in some parts of the country”, he said.

He stated that their call-up for national service was an opportunity to positively contribute to the national development through their selfless service as the scheme was designed to serve as a medium for national unity and integration, just as it has been a pivotal in ensuring even spread of the much needed professional manpower in the country through the mobilisation and deployment of young graduates to states than their states of origin.

Governor Obaseki, while calling on the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme, urged them to be involved in the fight against economic crimes, women and child trafficking and other vices through mass and adult literacy programmes, community healthcare delivery services and other programmes of the Federal Government.

In his welcome address, the state coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Adebayo Ojo, said a total number of 1,882 corps members were registered for the scheme.

He thanked the state governor for his support in times of needs particularly in the area of the reconstruction of the camp’s pavilion which was blown off by rainstorm towards the end of the 2018 batch ‘A’ Orientation course.

He further called on the governor to accelerate the construction work on the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Okada to put an end to all challenges faced by corps members at the temporary camp.