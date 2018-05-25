Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has released the sum of N1.5billion for payment of arrears of local government pensioners in the state.

Mr Jimoh Ijegbai, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs made the disclosure on Friday, while addressing members of the Local Government Pensioners’ Association (LGPA) in Benin.

Ijegbai said the N1.5 billion would cover eight month’s arrears of 4, 340 local government pensioners in the state.

“You will recall that on May Day, the governor made a promise to release N1.5 billion to clear part of the state local government pensioners’ arrears.

“I am glad to announce to you that the money has been released for immediate payment.

“You recall, after the announcement on May Day, the governor held a meeting with the pensioners, urging them to proceed for immediate screening to ascertain their actual number,’’ Ijegbai said.

According to him, the screening has been completed and the state government is now ready to pay the pensioners.

The commissioner said the governor’s gesture was unprecedented in the history of the state as huge sum of money like that had never been released to pay pension arrears before.

He said the present administration had not defaulted in payment of pensioners in the state since Obaseki assumed office as the governor.

“As at today, we are paying N264 million monthly to our pensioners in the state and we will continue to pay until we clear the outstanding arrears,” he said.

Responding, the LGPA President Mr Frank Akinido thanked the government for the gesture.

Akinido reiterated that members of the association were peace and abiding citizens.