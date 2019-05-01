<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that his administration would pay above the new minimum wage of N30, 000 mínimum wage if the workers increased their productivity and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Obaseki said he would increase the minimum wage above N30, 000 as he was ready to pay for hard work and productivity.

Obaseki, who spoke at the 2019 May Day rally at the University of Bénin Sports Complex, assured he would commence immediate payment of the N30, 000 minimum wage.

He stated that a joint team of labour and government would be constituted to formulate modalities for payment even though the guidelines for payment was yet to be released by the National Salary and Wages Commission.

He said he put in place motivational incentives for the workers because they remained valuable assets.

Obaseki however said he would not yield to some demands of the Labor Movement as regards some institutions that were shut down because he would not want a situation where workers would be owed salaries.

The governor expressed joy that pensioners in the state wore whites attires to the rally to indicate they were now happy.

The pensioners had in the past four years wore black attires to May Day rallies to show their disappointments over non-payment of pension and gratuities.

Obaseki said their expression shows he has been addressing pension payment as he promised them last year.

He said he would clear all pension arrears when the IGR increases.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Sunny Osayande thanked Obaseki for the scope of work at the on-going Labour House.

Meanwhile, the United Labour Congress held a parallel congress with members of its affiliates unions by organising a procession through major streets of Bénin City.

State Secretary of ULC, Comrade Joseph Ndem, said the body opted to be on its own because both the NLC and TUC treated it with disdain.

Comrade Ndem said the ULC was not being accorded recognition in the state.

He said: “We have resolved to be on our own. The NLC and TUC in this state have said they have nothing to do with the ULC.

“We have written series of letters to the Governor for him to recognise us but he rejected it.

“We have made frantic effort for all the unions to come together but to no avail.”