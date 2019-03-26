<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, Speaker, Edo state House of Assembly, has acknowledged the receipt of a letter transmitted to the state House of Assembly by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, notifying the House of his annual vacation which commenced on Sunday 24th, March 2019 to Tuesday 23rd April 2019.

The governor through the letter has therefore mandated the State Deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to act as the governor, during the period of the vacation.

The Speaker commended the governor for setting democratic and constitutional precedence in the state by transferring power to his deputy on acting capacity and dully informing the House which is in full compliance with section 190 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The Speaker in a statement endorsed by the clerk of the House, Alhaji Audu Yahaya Omogbai assured Edo people of the unwavering commitment, unflinching support, and co-operation of the House with the Acting Governor as he carries out his constitutional responsibilities.