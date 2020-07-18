



Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party have mourned the death of former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba.

Garuba (54), who was speaker between 2007 and 2009, was said to have died in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

Obaseki, in a statement, said the former Speaker’s passing was “a deep personal loss to him.”

According to him, “I received the news of the passing of Rt. Hon. Zakawanu Garuba with a heavy heart. He was an outstanding Nigerian and a good man. He worked for the good of the people and contributed his quota to the development of his immediate community and the state.

“As Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services & Supervising Executive Commissioner, Operations at the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria, late Garuba performed brilliantly, distinguishing himself as a true Edo son with his commitment to duty, innovativeness and sheer dexterity.

“As a politician and Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, he performed his tasks diligently, served the people meritoriously, and provided sterling leadership to the legislative arm of government.





“He excelled in his private practice as a constitutional lawyer, bringing panache to the noble profession. The former speaker was indeed an astute politician and his wise counsel will be greatly missed. We pray that God grants his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Chris Nehikhare, in a statement titled: We Lost a Very Good Man, said the party was saddened over the death of Garuba.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of our brother, friend, and leader Rt. Hon Zakawanu Garuba.

“We are saddened that our former speaker, loyal, dependable, trusted, and dedicated member of our party passed at this critical time but we cannot question God’s will.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as we ask God to give them the fortitude to bear this loss. We pray God to grant Zakawanu eternal rest. May his soul rest in peace.”

Also, a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Pascal Ugbome, described Garuba as a friend, brother, and passionate old boy of Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi.

Born on 23 August 1965, in Akpekpe community, Auchi, in Etsako West local government area of the state, Garuba studied Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State and was called to Bar in 1990.