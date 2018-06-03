Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, has said that the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no moral rectitude to pontificate on Godwin Obaseki’s educational reforms.

Osagie said ‘a morally compromised and ineffectual Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) need not speak when efforts to revamp institutions of higher learning in Edo State are discussed.

‘Edo people and residents have not forgotten what educational institutions, from primary, secondary to tertiary levels, looked like when they held sway. While some of the schools were set up as conduits to siphon public funds, others were grossly mismanaged, which explains why the federal government regulatory agencies denied them accreditation.

‘An unscheduled visit to the College of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the report of the committee set up by the state government to audit the activities of the institution, revealed heartbreaking and irritating details of the institute, reopened by the Edo PDP.

He also said that ‘good leadership can turn the story of the institute around for the better, Governor Obaseki has since sent students of the institute, to the various world class agricultural institutes and companies in the state, namely; the Nigeria Institute of Rubber Research, Okomu Oil Palm Company Nigeria plc, Presco plc, amongst others, to learn the nuances of agriculture.’

He decalered that ‘until the closure of the institute, its graduates had difficulty securing jobs due to their poor training and terrible rating in the employment market.

‘Under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Obaseki administration is consolidating on the red roof classroom building revolution of his predecessor, by embarking on teacher training and Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-based teaching for better learning outcomes.

‘Edo people know who the ‘eaters of their yam’ are and cannot be swayed by the cheap propaganda of the PDP.

‘Edo PDP refused to contribute the state government’s counterpart fund to access the Universal Basic Education fund, which they would have used to reconstruct the dilapidated primary and junior secondary school buildings.

‘Edo PDP’s ineptitude and knack for corruption denied Edo children standard basic education for over eight years.

‘The ongoing reform of educational institutions in Edo State is on course and no campaign of calumny by the Edo PDP can derail it.

‘Governor Obaseki is open to constructive criticisms from well-meaning Edo people on how to enhance the living standard of all Edo people, but the Edo PDP with its baggage of corruption cases lacks the moral rectitude to contribute to our collective development discourse.

‘Honest reform is strange to Edo PDP and beyond their comprehension because of their inherent nature to abuse standard procedures and processes.

‘Students of the College of Agriculture Iguoriakhi are thankful to Governor Obaseki for his intervention in the affairs of their institution that was notorious for abuse of procedures.

‘Only a few days ago, ten professors met to fine tune the new curriculum for the Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Iguoriakhi, which will now operate as a multi-campus institute of international standard.

‘Governor Obaseki will not compromise his vision for educational institutions in the state over the ranting of a dying Edo PDP, rejected by Edo people and ignorant of the nitty gritty of education reforms.’