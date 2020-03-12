<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration will continue to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, saying that the scheme has achieved the purpose for which it was formed in the country.

He made the declaration on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course, in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

“We are delighted to identify with the NYSC scheme in the state sequel to its numerous developmental contributions to the state.

“We shall continue to support the scheme in achieving its laudable objectives in Edo state”, he said.

Commending the scheme, Obaseki said it was designed to serve as a medium for national unity and intergration while assisting in ensuring even spread of the much needed professional manpower in the country through the mobilization and development of young graduates to states other than their states of origin, to ensure even development of all the state of the federation.





Obaseki who was attending the Orientation Camp for the first time since he became the governor of the state, urged the corps members to take advantage of the skills and acquisition and entrepreneurship programs seriously in order to be self-sufficient and to be employers of labour in the nearest future.

On the part of the state coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Clement Ojo Adebayo, he thanked the state government for the speedy completion of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Okada having been neglected for so many years.

“Your Excellency Sir, kindly permit me to use this forum on behalf of the state governing board and corps members to appreciate His Excellency, the Executive governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki for the massive construction works ongoing at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp here in Okada.

“It is evident that with the pace of work at the camp, the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course would hold at the new camp ground”, Ojo said.