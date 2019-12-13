<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of the former Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), High Chief Sam Iredia, extolling his exemplary life of service to the state and humanity.

In a statement, the governor said late Chief Iredia would be sorely missed even as he would be fondly remembered for his key roles in the development of the state.

He said late Chief Iredia, who served as a one-time Chief of Staff to the Governor in Edo State, rode as a colossus through life and brought his talent and intelligence to bear in the development of the state at a very young age.

According to him, “It was with a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of High Chief Sam Iredia, a quintessential Edo son, who had a lot of impact in the state owing to his versatility and sense of purpose and execution. He was a complete gentleman; humane, unassuming, composed and focused.

“At a very young age, he got into the old Bendel State Government under the administration of Professor Ambrose Alli on the recommendation of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. In that government, he served in eight different ministries due to his insight, intelligence and resourcefulness. He left indelible marks in these ministries, acting as a key player in the reforms and developmental efforts of the defunct state.

“As a successful golfer, he brought his sterling virtues to golfing, leading a nationwide rebirth of the game while holding top positions in relevant golfers’ associations. He is reputed to be behind the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Golf Club.”

The governor consoled with late Chief Iredia family, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.