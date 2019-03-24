<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the newly elected legislators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to deepen synergy between both arms of government to ensure projects are not duplicated across the state.

The consensus was reached after the thanksgiving service organised by the Edo State Government to celebrate the success of the general elections in the state.

Addressing members and supporters of the party at Government House, Obaseki said his administration would no longer accept boreholes and toilets as constituency projects from members of the national and state assemblies.

He said, “I will not accept boreholes and VIP toilets as constituency projects any more. Edo people have spoken that they want real change and we must deliver the change to them.

“For the elected members of the House of Assembly, every constituency you represent must have something meaningful in the budget on a yearly basis.

“I will not accept N40 million constituency projects, if you are not able to appropriate between N500 million to N1 billion, then you are not working for your constituency,” the governor said.

He added that duplication of projects would not be allowed, to ensure for the efficient use of the state’s resources.

Obaseki said he would be holding interactive sessions with the party members in the national assembly on a monthly basis to review their projects.

He noted that the elected APC legislators had no reasons not to deliver good governance to Edo people who gave them the mandate to serve.

Also at the reception, the House of Representatives member-elect for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency, Hon. Peter Akpatason thanked the governor for the massive support he gave all the APC candidates during the elections.

Akpatason promised to attract the support of the federal government to the state and said that a better synergy between the state house of assembly, national assembly, state and local governments on project execution will ensure the judicious use of the state’s resources.

Speaking on behalf of the newly elected state House of Assembly members, Hon. Washington Osifo said they would ensure the executive succeeds in its endeavour.

He said: “I want to assure you that you will enjoy our support and you will be happy at the end of the day that you have all the 24 seats in the state assembly.

“We will ensure that as you are working for the good of Edo people, we will give you all our support,” the lawmaker-elect said.