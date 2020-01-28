<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated his commitment to reposition the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, into a world-class institution with full complements of infrastructure and human capital investments to drive Research and Development (R&D).

Governor Obaseki, who said this during the inspection of construction works at the administrative building of the institution, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at the site.

He noted that remarkable progress has been recorded in the completion of the building project, while expressing optimism that the project would be completed and ready for use by February, 2020.





The governor said the next line of action includes the furnishing of the building, noting, “There is clearly remarkable progress since the last time we visited. During the last convocation ceremony, I promised that this property would be delivered before the end of 2019, but unfortunately, we had too many spillovers.”

Governor Obaseki was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu.

A representative of the contracting firm handling the project, Ishaya Bako, said the project is about 98 percent complete, noting, “Work to be done include stone-base laying and asphalting. Internally, we are testing electrical and mechanical fittings.”