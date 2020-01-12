<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated celebrated billionaire industrialist, Chief Razak Okoya, the Chairman of Eleganza Group as he marks his 80th birthday celebration.

Okoya was born on January 12, 1940 and is one of the most influential industrialists in Nigeria, with a chain of companies spread across different sectors of the country’s economy.

In a statement, the governor hailed Okoya’s tenacity and sense of industry, noting that his exploits as an industrialist is a testament to the indefatigable spirit of hard work and resilience common with Nigerians.

According to him, “I send hearty felicitations as you mark your 80th birthday. It is quite heartwarming that you have made an indelible mark in the sands of time and touched the life of many who crossed your path.





“As an industrialist, we are proud of all that you have achieved and the many more innovative ideas you are bringing to change Nigeria’s industrial landscape. Managing large conglomerates has never been an easy task, but Chief Okoya has redefined the practice with his expert handling of a business concern that spans clothing, household appliances, stationeries, cosmetics and many others.”

“It is only with a rare mix of dedication and hard work that you have been able to groom and manage a conglomerate like Eleganza Group, which employs thousands of Nigerians directly and indirectly,” he added.

The governor said that the industrialist has remained steadfast in his quest to contribute to diversifying Nigeria’s economy, with the determined zeal to boost local productivity.

“We pray for many more years of good health, even as we are confident that you will continue to bring your expertise to bear as we chart our path to economic prosperity in Nigeria,” he said.