<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Taiwo Akerele, has picked holes in comments by some supporters of Governor Adams Oshiomhole that the Governor did not continue with projects and policies of his predecessor.

Chief Akerele said it was not proper for Obaseki to continue with certain bad policies of Oshiomhole’s administrations.

Akerele who spoke in a chat with newsmen said Obaseki continued with the good ones in the educational sector and other areas especially infrastructural development.

He said Governor Obaseki is blending investment with politics and governance to ensure Edo people are happy.

Akerele also insisted that Obaseki would win the APC primaries because those opposing his second term bid are not in control of the Edo APC structure.

He said there was no decision taken by Governor Obaseki that the party structure was not carried along.

According to him, “If the Governor wanted to be a dictator, he would take charge and not concede these decisions. He does not want to appropriate authority to himself. He wants the will of the people to prevail.

He had come under pressure to be in charge of the party but he said no that there is a party structure.

“There is continuity everywhere. Was the governor not given an award recently by the Nigeria Union of Teachers? It was as a result of the fact that we continue from where the former government stop which we were part of.

The former government built structures but now we are building the human capacity in the school.

“We are now training teachers. That was not the priority of the former government. It made sure the roofs are not leaking, to make sure there are tables and chairs. We have to move and progress. We have to now train the human beings teaching the students and we have committed a huge resources into building the capacity of teachers.

“They said continuity. There are certain things that were bad in the previous government that we cannot continue. The good ones we will continue.

They should leave the governor to work and allow him be the leader of the party in the state. The governor must be the leader of the party and nobody should wrestle that with him. We know how party structures are managed in Nigeria. Why will Edo State be different? There cannot be two Captains in a ship.”