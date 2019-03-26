<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Prof. Joshua Otaigbe, a professor in the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Polymer Science and Engineering, on his receipt of the prestigious Jefferson Science Fellowship Award from the United States’ National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said that the award of the prestigious fellowship to Prof. Otaigbe reflects positively on the image of the country and the state in particular.

He said Otaigbe has distinguished himself as a scholar of international repute, contributing to development in his area of expertise and helping to advance society, noting, “We are proud of Prof. Otaigbe, for what he stands for as a scholar and also for the fact that he has continued to be an inspiration to Edo youths. He displays traits that cuts him out as a true

Edo son, building an intimidating portfolio in the sciences that will inspire our young ones for greatness.”

Obaseki hailed Otaigbe’s contribution to the development in materials science and engineering, stressing that his rising profile will continue to serve as a beacon of hope to youths and encourage more young people to strive for excellence in their chosen career path.

In a statement, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), said Dr. Otaigbe was “among 14 academic scientists, engineers and physicians selected from institutions of higher learning in the United States in 2019.

“Before being decorated by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, Dr. Otaigbe was the principal investigator of a number of research outfits, including Chemtura Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of flame-retardant additives for plastics.

“Recently, he was awarded the Fulbright-Tocqueville Distinguished Chair Professor of Engineering in France for 2014, an appointment reserved for eminent scholars with substantial experience and publications in their respective fields.”