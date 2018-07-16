Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has condemned the ambush and killing of four policemen by gunmen in Sabon-gida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state on July 14.

A statement issued by Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategies, quoted Obaseki as saying that the incident was being investigated to ascertain the motive of the killers while efforts to arrest them was ongoing.

The statement was made available to journalists on Monday in Benin.

“I commiserate with the Inspector-General of Police, the Edo Police Command and the families of the deceased.

“Our administration will work with the security agencies to apprehend the criminals and bring them to justice,” he said.

The governor said that the unprovoked attacks on men and women of the police force and sister security agencies was unacceptable.

He assured that the state’s security architecture would create roles for communities and local groups as well as the organised private sector to support security agencies in eradicating crimes across the state.

According to media reports, the four policemen who were attached to the Sabongida-Ora Divisional Police Headquarters, were on July 14 killed and burnt in their patrol van by unknown persons.

The police officers were killed at a road block at Uzebba-Aviosi junction along Ifon road, Sabongida-Ora, the reports said.