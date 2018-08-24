Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with Governor Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa State, over the passing of his mother, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson.

According to Obaseki “I share in your difficult moments and encourage you to take solace in the good Christian life your mother lived, which has been attested to by many people who know her.”

“Mama has been described as a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity,” Obaseki said.

The governor added that her impact in the community where she touched the lives of many Nigerians will continue to inspire the younger generations and prayed for the repose of her soul.