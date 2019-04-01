<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State weekend charged corp members posted to the state to take seriously the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training programme being taught them during their orientation course for them to become employers of labour in the nearest future.

Obaseki said the advice had become comparative following the acute shortage of white collar jobs in the country.

He gave the charge at the swearing in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ orientation course, in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, represented by Mika Amanokha, Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, said the success of every service year was hinged on the solid foundation laid during the orientation exercise in camps.

“The success of any service year is dependent on the foundation laid during the orientation exercise. Consequently, the management of the scheme has taken steps to introduce the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training programmes, series of lectures, physical exercises and other social activities into the orientation course, all geared towards making you better Nigerians during the service year and beyond.

“Therefore, I charge you to take these activities seriously in order to adequately equip yourselves towards becoming employers of labour in the nearest future,” Obaseki said.

He said his government was delighted in identifying with the NYSC scheme in the state sequel to its numerous developmental contributions and would continue to support it in achieving its laudable objectives in the state.

Obaseki further urged the corps members to reciprocate the state government’s kind gestures by joining hands with her in the developmental strides that had been on course in the state.

Adebayo Clement, the state’s NYSC Coordinator, while presenting the 1,939 corps members before the governor, said their eagerness in ensuring a hitch-free orientation course was a pointer to their readiness for to improve on the state, making it better than they met it.